Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to intense fire from various directions

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

From the evening of April 6 until 04:30 on April 7, units of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the directions of Gorus, Garakilsa, Basarkechar, Keshishkand, Tovuzgala, and Chambarak districts periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijan Army to intense fire using small arms, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.