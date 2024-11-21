The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen attend forum in Saudi Arabia

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the 1st International Leadership Forum for Non-commissioned Officers held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The event was attended by military personnel from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The purpose of the forum is to enhance the leadership capabilities of NCOs and strengthen their management skills.

