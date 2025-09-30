Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cultural cooperation

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with his Bulgarian counterpart Marian Bachev during the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT) in Barcelona.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli provided information on the support offered to international filmmakers in Azerbaijan in recent years, including the “Rebate” program.

The parties also discussed cooperation in film production, safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, and conducting joint expeditions to explore underwater archaeological sites. It was agreed to continue these discussions at the next UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, scheduled for November.