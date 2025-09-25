Azerbaijan, International Skating Union discuss enhancing winter sports infrastructure and global collaboration

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the International Skating Union (ISU).

The meeting focused on enhancing winter sports infrastructure in the country and fostering international collaboration.

NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade highlighted efforts to develop winter sports in Azerbaijan, stating that it is important for the country to further strengthen its influence in the Olympic family and expand its global partnerships.

NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev noted the limited number of local specialists in the field and named a few of them. He also highlighted the European Championships and World Cup tournaments in Ski Mountaineering, planned to be hosted by Azerbaijan in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Jae Youl Kim, President of the International Skating Union, highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s attention to winter sports. He praised his participation in the ISU Figure Skating Junior Grand Prix in Baku and expressed readiness for close cooperation with Azerbaijan on various future projects.