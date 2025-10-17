Azerbaijan, UAE approve Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Parliament has approved the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The bill on the approval of the “Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates” was included in the agenda of the session of the Milli Majlis held on October 17.

The document was signed in Abu Dhabi on July 9, 2025.