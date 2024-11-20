Azerbaijan, UAE explore investments in transition to green economy

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with his UAE counterpart, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, on the sidelines of COP29.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the strong relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, which are based on friendship, mutual respect, and successful economic cooperation.

The discussion focused on promoting investments in the transition to a green economy, expanding partnerships in renewable energy projects, fostering joint initiatives in digital solutions, and exploring cooperation to support the economic diversification goals of both countries.

They also discussed further development of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE.