Azerbaijani boys' boxers secure 5th gold at CIS Games

Yevlakh, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's boys' boxing squad capped off a stellar campaign at the 3rd CIS Games, clinching a fifth gold medal as finals across various weight categories concluded with high drama.

In the super heavyweight division (+80 kg), national team powerhouse Safdar Mammadzade overpowered Uzbekistan's Farkhodjon Bakhadov to claim top honors, delivering a commanding performance that sealed the victory.

This latest triumph builds on the earlier successes of teammates Gardash Rahimov (46 kg), Ali Aliyev (48 kg), Ali Abasli (52 kg), and Shahin Aslanov (60 kg), all of whom emerged victorious in their finals to propel Azerbaijan to dominance in the ring.