Azerbaijani fencers claim bronze medals at CIS games

Ganja, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fencers delivered strong performances at the 3rd CIS Games, with two athletes securing bronze medals in the women's saber category amid ongoing competitions hosted by Azerbaijan.

At the Ganja Sports Palace, Zarifa Huseynova and Valentina Zeynalova both advanced to the semifinals before falling to their Russian opponents, earning well-deserved third-place honors for the national team.