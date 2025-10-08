Azerbaijani, Georgian military specialists explore enhancing cybersecurity cooperation

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Pursuant to the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025 between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia, military specialists in cybersecurity from both countries convened in Tbilisi, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijani delegation visited the monument to the National Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park and laid flowers honoring the memory of the Great Leader.

Then, Shindisi Memorial was visited, and the memory of the heroic soldiers of Georgia was honored.

Chief of the Cybersecurity Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Elshan Hasanov met with Head of the Cybersecurity Bureau of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia Luka Mgeladze.

The meeting, held at the Georgian Ministry of Defense, included a broad exchange of views on further developing cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, new perspectives, and the implementation of joint projects.

The importance of such meetings for the purpose of exchanging mutual experience was emphasized.

Following the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation visited David Agmashenebeli Georgian National Defense Academy and observed the teaching process of cadets studying computer science.