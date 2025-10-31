Azerbaijani Judoka Becomes European Champion

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The U-23 European Judo Championships have begun in Chișinău, the capital of Moldova.

On the first day of competition, Azerbaijan’s national team claimed its first gold medal.

Islam Rahimov, competing in the 66 kg weight category, won the championship after a decisive victory over Dutch athlete Jochen van Harten in the final.

Starting from the Round of 16, Rahimov advanced through the bracket with strong performances, defeating Slovakia’s Roman Dekan and Croatia’s Dani Klacar. In the semifinals, he overcame Armenia’s Jirayr Hambaryan before securing his place in the final, where he triumphed over Nazar Vyskota to claim the title.

Islam Rahimov previously won the European Championship at the junior level four years ago.