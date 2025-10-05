Azerbaijani judokas claim gold in mixed team event at CIS Games
Goygol, October 5, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's judo team capped off a stellar performance at the 3rd CIS Games, storming to gold in the mixed team competition with a decisive victory in the final.
At the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex, the Azerbaijani squad outmatched Uzbekistan 7-4 to claim the top spot on the podium, showcasing tactical brilliance and unyielding spirit throughout the bouts.
Earlier, in the semifinals, the team had dispatched Tajikistan 7-3, paving the way for their triumphant finale.
