Azerbaijani judokas claim gold in mixed team event at CIS Games

Goygol, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's judo team capped off a stellar performance at the 3rd CIS Games, storming to gold in the mixed team competition with a decisive victory in the final.

At the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex, the Azerbaijani squad outmatched Uzbekistan 7-4 to claim the top spot on the podium, showcasing tactical brilliance and unyielding spirit throughout the bouts.

Earlier, in the semifinals, the team had dispatched Tajikistan 7-3, paving the way for their triumphant finale.