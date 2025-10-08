Azerbaijani Ombudsman discusses cooperation with Hungarian Constitutional Court Judge

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, met with newly elected Judge of the Hungarian Constitutional Court, Ákos Kozma.

Ombudsman Aliyeva congratulated her former counterpart, now a Constitutional Court judge, on his new position and wished him success in his future endeavors. She highlighted the friendly and fraternal relations between the peoples and governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The Commissioner provided an overview of her mandate in protecting human rights and freedoms, the new powers granted to her by the Constitutional Law, and the Ombudsman’s close cooperation with the Constitutional Court.

Addressing Armenia’s aggressive policy toward Azerbaijan, Aliyeva drew attention to the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis reported missing during the First Karabakh War. She also briefed Judge Kozma on the issue of mine terrorism perpetrated by Armenia in the liberated territories, emphasizing that it obstructs construction work, endangers civilians, and delays the safe return of residents to their ancestral homes.

In response, Judge Ákos Kozma expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome.

The two officials also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.