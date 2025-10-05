Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi hosts International Barbecue Festival

Shamakhi, October 5, AZERTAC

On October 4, the opening ceremony of the International Barbecue Festival, organized for the first time in Azerbaijan, was held in the village of Meysari, Shamakhi city.

The festival, which was organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens Complex, the Abgora restaurant and international culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov (Don David), saw participation of renowned chefs from over 30 countries, alongside with presidents of culinary associations, Michelin-starred chefs and culinary judges.

At the opening ceremony, distinguished speakers included international culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov (Don David), Willem Vink, President of the World Barbecue Association (WBQA), Thomas Gugler, former President of the World Chefs Association (WACS), personal chef of the King of Saudi Arabia highlighted the purpose of the event.

According to the speakers, the main goal of the event, which will be remembered for its magnificent barbecue presentations, is to both strengthen cultural exchange, and showcase Azerbaijan’s hospitality, cuisine, and cultural values to the world.

Then, the guests toured the pavilions set up, learning about the cuisine of different cultures and tasting various dishes.

In specially designated zones, professional chefs from Azerbaijan and different countries of the world presented the richness of world cuisine. Guests who toured the pavilions viewed presentations from different restaurants and brands.

The festival also featured a team cooking competition, where each team prepared a dish following a specific, provided recipe. Teams that excelled in taste, cooking level, and presentation competed for certificates, medals, and the main trophy awarded by the partners.

Throughout the day, the festival stage featured performances by various musicians, while visitors enjoyed the delicious culinary presentations accompanied by local and international music.

The festival will conclude on October 5.