Baku hosts International Carpet Festival

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the International Carpet Festival was held near the Gosha Gala Gates in Icherisheher (Old City).

The main purpose of the festival, organized by the Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher” and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO, is to promote the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving on a global scale, demonstrate its rich heritage and future development prospects, and benefit from the experience and skills of world carpet weavers.

The festival brings together various participants specialized in carpet industry, including leading experts, designers, manufacturers, and researchers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Tatarstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, and other countries.

Notably, the Festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the inscription of the Icherisheher on the UNESCO World Heritage List and the 15th anniversary of the inscription of the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The exclusive exhibitions on the art of carpet weaving, master classes, interactive events, concert programs, and special educational activities for children will be organized during the Festival.