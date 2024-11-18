Baku hosts opening ceremony of Climate Change Challenge competition

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the competition themed “Climate Change Challenge” co-organized by Sumgayit State University and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, was held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Josephine Fawkes, Director of Global Inclusion and Youth Education, moderator of the event shared details about the competition.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Science and Education Kanan Karimzade noted that tackling climate change, which affects people’s lives, requires bold ideas, strong financial support, partnership and decisive actions.

Rufat Azizov, Rector of Sumgayit State University, emphasized that the competition calls for inclusion of climate change as a priority educational goal. He underlined that about 130 applications from Azerbaijani schools were submitted for the competition.

Kanan Karimzade and Rufat Azizov then were honored with the University of Oxford (Saïd Business School) award.

This event marks the culmination of the 2024 Oxford Saïd-Burjeel Holdings Climate Change Challenge, a global competition inviting high school students (aged 15 to 18) and teachers from around the world to tackle the climate crisis. Participants develop solutions addressing one of five key challenges: air pollution, extreme weather, water scarcity, food security, and biodiversity. During the final stage, the best teams will present their innovative ideas to the audience, showcasing their contributions to addressing the world’s most pressing environmental issues. After the presentations, the winners will be announced and awarded for their impactful solutions.

During the panel discussion represented by Oxford University, Burjeel Holdings, Sumgayit State University and other international experts in the field, participants will share their experiences, discuss key challenges, and propose innovative strategies for fostering youth-led action in climate sustainability efforts. The discussion aims to inspire and engage the next generation of climate leaders.