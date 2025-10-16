Baku hosts workshop on seismic technology advancements

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

bp, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and SOCAR, hosted a two-day technical workshop on 29–30 September 2025, focused on advancing high-performance computing (HPC), basin innovation, seismic processing and data acquisition.

The workshop brought together experts from bp, the Ministry of Economy, SOCAR and the Caspian Innovation Centre to share insights and explore future opportunities.

Key topics included:

-High-performance computing in Azerbaijan: Representatives from the Ministry of Economy presented the establishment of a national supercomputing capability, emphasizing its potential to accelerate innovation across the energy sector. The initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to building a robust HPC infrastructure to support the country’s digital transformation.

-bp’s global HPC expertise: bp experts shared insights from the company’s Houston-based HPC centre, which drives bp’s global technical innovation. They highlighted the centre’s role in advancing bp’s capabilities in reservoir simulation, digital rocks, data science, seismic imaging, and basin modelling.

-Seismic acquisition and processing in Azerbaijan: SOCAR representatives outlined future plans for seismic data acquisition and processing, emphasizing the strategic importance of these technologies for the region.

-Collaborative projects: bp presented ongoing and future collaboration initiatives aimed at enhancing technical capabilities and fostering innovation.

-Artificial intelligence (AI) in seismic technologies: The Caspian Innovation Centre showcased SOCAR’s latest advancements in seismic AI applications, demonstrating how AI is transforming subsurface imaging and accelerating decision-making.

The workshop underscored the importance of continued collaboration between industry and government stakeholders, while also recognizing the value of healthy competition in driving technological progress across the region and in further strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a regional leader in advanced energy technologies.