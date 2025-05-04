“Baku Marathon 2025” gathers thousands under the motto “Beat the Wind”

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

The “Baku Marathon 2025,” initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, took place on May 4 with nearly 28,000 participants under the slogan “Beat the Wind.”

This 8th edition of the marathon welcomed runners from over 20 countries, alongside Azerbaijani citizens, public figures, and over 200 official guests. People with disabilities, including children with Down syndrome, also joined the race.

The 21 km course began and ended at the State Flag Square, with entertainment zones and warm-up sessions energizing participants from early morning.

In the men’s race, Turkiye’s Atac Sezgin took first place, followed by Ukraine’s Vitaliy Shafar and Turkiye’s Murat Emekdar. In the women’s race, Ukraine’s Nataliya Semenovych won gold, with Azerbaijan’s Anna Yusupova and Japan’s Eriko Soma placing second and third.

Para-cycling, student, and corporate categories were also contested. Tofiq Babayev won the para-cycling race. Miyana Khalilova and Nihad Jabbarly were the top students, while Teymur Farajev led in the corporate category.

Winners received monetary prizes, medals, and certificates. The first 2,000 finishers also received medals. More than 400 volunteers and 500 members of the “Regional Development” Public Union helped run the event.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, who also completed the marathon, praised its growing popularity and international appeal.

A festive zone at State Flag Square featured music, performances, and family activities, adding to the celebratory spirit of the day.