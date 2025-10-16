Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

The prosecution in Bangladesh said Thursday it is seeking the death penalty for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently living in India, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the local media.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam also requested the death penalty for Hasina’s aide and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal, according to Bangladesh’s Daily Sun newspaper.

Islam left it to the tribunal to decide on the fate of the third accused, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The three are accused of committing crimes against humanity during a mass uprising in August last year that led to the ouster of the Hasina-led Awami League government.

A UN report estimated that 1,400 people were killed in the uprising. Hasina faces several cases in Bangladesh, including charges related to mass killings.

Earlier this month, the tribunal filed at least 10 formal charges against Hasina and 30 others after investigating alleged forced disappearances during her administration.

The same three figures were also indicted for crimes against humanity in July.

The special tribunal set up to try Hasina, 77, began proceedings in June. She is accused of ordering state forces to carry out actions that led to deaths and injuries during the uprising.

The chief prosecutor told the court that Hasina and Kamal are currently in India.