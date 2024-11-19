Barbara Botos: Energy, green transitions cannot happen without women

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Energy transition, green transition, cannot happen without women. Energy is the future of the humanity, and 50% of humanity are women. That's why women have to have a leadership position in energy companies, in those seats which decide about our common future, about the future of the energy,” Barbara Botos, Hungary's Ambassador at Large for Climate at the Ministry of Energy, told AZERTAC.

Lauding the work of the COP29 Presidency and 14 initiatives put forward, Barbara Botos added: "In particular, I would like to mention the ones in energy transition, in grid development, in green energy, but also the ones which are focusing on adaptation, fields like water. We have a lot of work to do, and I really appreciate the COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency for bringing parties together, for bringing companies together to work on how we can adapt to the unavoidable consequences of climate change and how we can mitigate together.”