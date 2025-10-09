Bulgaria's Siyka Katsarova elected European Spas Association President

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Siyka Katsarova, President of the Bulgarian Association of Balneology and SPA Tourism (BUBSPA), was elected President of the European Spas Association (ESPA) on Wednesday, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). She is taking over from Thierry Dubois on day one of the European Spas & Balneology Congress 2025 in Haapsalu, organized by ESPA and Estonia's Economy and Industry Ministry.

Dr Katsarova, who was ESPA Vice President until now, is the first Bulgarian to head the organization. Katsarova said that her mission as ESPA leader will be to strengthen health tourism across Europe and ensure that the association becomes highly visible at the top political level in Brussels.

Katsarova told BTA in what was her first interview after the election that Bulgaria’s election to lead ESPA is the result of teamwork within BUBSPA and the organization’s active involvement in ESPA’s work. She recalled that BUBSPA was established nearly 20 years ago and became a member of ESPA in 2007 in the Estonian resort of Parnu.

During the event, in which BTA is a partner, the participants are discussing key policies, strategies, and priorities in the fields of health, well-being, and prevention, as well as the connection between healthcare and spa destinations. Sustainability and innovation in the use of natural resources, are also on the agenda, as well as technological innovations that have the greatest impact on the field.

Bulgaria is represented at the forum by Siyka Katsarova. Among the guests are BTA Director General Kiril Valchev and BUBSPA Ambassador Meglena Plougchieva. As she addressed the forum, Plougchieva said that balneology and spa treatments should be integrated into Bulgaria's healthcare system.

Speaking to BTA on the sides of the event, she said that Bulgaria is positioned successfully on the European map of balneological and spa tourism.

Addressing the forum, Estonian Economy and Industry Minister Erkki Keldo said that nature-based solutions could be the new catalyst for the development of health tourism as an economic sector.

BTA Director General Kiril Valchev highlighted Bulgaria’s rich potential as a health tourism destination, emphasizing its abundant mineral springs, therapeutic climates, and Black Sea coastline ideal for wellness treatments. He noted the country’s long-standing tradition of using mineral waters dating back to ancient Thracian times, and called for greater media promotion to better utilize these natural advantages.

The European Spa Association was founded in 1995 in Brussels as a non-profit and non-governmental organization. It brings together countries that develop spa and balneological tourism, using natural healing resources such as mineral waters, therapeutic mud, sea climate, etc. Bulgaria is among the member.

BTA's media partnership with ESPA promotes Bulgaria as a year-round health tourism destination. This partnership forms a key part of the news agency's editorial policy, which is aimed at showcasing Bulgaria as a year-round health tourism destination.