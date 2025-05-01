The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Bulgarian Trade Unions to Mark International Workers’ Day

Bulgarian Trade Unions to Mark International Workers’ Day

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The Podkrepa Confederation of Labour and the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) will mark International Workers Day, May 1, with various events in Sofia and across the country on Thursday,according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

In Sofia, Podkrepa will hold its traditional march under the slogan "Don't touch the regulation of household electricity!". In this way, the union once again recalls its demand for clarity, transparency and a clear mechanism in determining electricity prices for household consumers. Podkrepa insists that liberalization should not affect socially vulnerable households. More than two and a half million Bulgarians fall into the energy poor category, with the majority of them working.. The trade union also insists on a decisive increase in incomes in all sectors and economic activities, says a position on the organization's official website. The priority is to reach 80% coverage with collective labour agreements for employees in all sectors, as well as the adoption of a law that would guarantee the constitutional right to strike.

The procession will start at the St. Nedelya Square and end at the Earth and Man National Museum, with the Rock for Labour concert featuring Vasko The Patch Poduene Blues Band, Duo Valdi, Atlas, Sprint, Kotseto Kalki and Martina, Milena, and others.

CITUB will celebrate International Workers’ Day with a festive podcast on the topic "The Voice of Working Bulgaria". The episode will be broadcast live on the union's Facebook and YouTube channel. The union's experts will give specific advice to workers on the most common violations found, how to protect their rights, which institutions to turn to and what they can do. The following will also be discussed: the future of labour and digitalization, the new network of trusted union lawyers in the country. The CITUB studio will feature vice presidents Todor Kapitanov, Ognyan Atanasov and Daniela Aleksieva, chief economist Lyuboslav Kostov, experts, lawyers, federation leaders, students from the CITUB and University of National and World Economy master's programme on Unionism and Union Policies.

On May 1, the CITUB presented its 10th Annual Report on Violations Related to the Exercise of Labour Rights. It summarized 17,502 signals submitted in 2024 through the CITUB online platform for monitoring and legal consultations, their mobile application, union structures, trusted lawyers, the media, social networks and the podcast. The CITUB insists on a comprehensive strengthening of control mechanisms, improving the legal protection of workers and establishing unions as a key partner in the process of guaranteeing decent working conditions.

An information campaign and free consultations on labor and social security issues will be organized by the CITUB in the country on Thursday and Friday.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Pakistani Prime Minister and Indian External Affairs Minister receive calls from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
  • 01.05.2025 [16:14]

Pakistani Prime Minister and Indian External Affairs Minister receive calls from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds phone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister
  • 01.05.2025 [16:11]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds phone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister

Saudi Arabia announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj without permit
  • 01.05.2025 [15:41]

Saudi Arabia announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj without permit

One nation, many cultures: Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day
  • 01.05.2025 [15:07]

One nation, many cultures: Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day

Poor getting poorer in Germany, report shows
  • 01.05.2025 [14:30]

Poor getting poorer in Germany, report shows

Global nuclear fusion project crosses milestone with world's most powerful magnet
  • 01.05.2025 [14:10]

Global nuclear fusion project crosses milestone with world's most powerful magnet

Acting South Korean president resigns, indicates bid for June 3 presidential election
  • 01.05.2025 [12:49]

Acting South Korean president resigns, indicates bid for June 3 presidential election

Pakistan will respond strongly to any Indian escalation: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
  • 01.05.2025 [12:41]

Pakistan will respond strongly to any Indian escalation: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria among nations contacted for aid in fighting wildfires
  • 01.05.2025 [12:18]

Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria among nations contacted for aid in fighting wildfires

Azerbaijan Army officer serving in UNMISS awarded

  • [16:32]

Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Istanbul Junior European Cup 2025

  • [16:31]

® Azercell joins SHE Congress as Digital Transformation Partner

  • [16:16]

Pakistani Prime Minister and Indian External Affairs Minister receive calls from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

  • [16:14]

Video footage on David Ishkhanyan’s supporting occupation of Shusha shown in court

  • [16:11]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds phone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister

  • [16:11]

Italian parliamentary delegation visiting Khankendi

  • [15:53]

Saudi Arabia announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj without permit

  • [15:41]

South Caucasus Pipeline spends $18 million in operating expenditure and $6 million in capital expenditure in Q1 2025

  • [15:35]

® Youth representative of Azerbaijan participates in prestigious UN ECOSOC Youth Forum, highlighting “Green Innovation” and “Youth Leadership”

  • [15:34]

One nation, many cultures: Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day

  • [15:07]

Videos footage on Arkady Ghukasyan's presence in Shusha following its occupation shown in court

  • [14:57]

Sangachal terminal exported around 52.3 million barrels of oil and condensate in Q1 2025

  • [14:50]

State Commission: Another mass grave discovered in Khojaly

  • [14:49]

2,398 Azerbaijani nationals work for bp

  • [14:39]

Poor getting poorer in Germany, report shows

  • [14:30]

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 1.5m for major renovation of road linking 6 residential settlements in Gusar - ORDER

  • [14:28]

BTC carried nearly 600 million tonnes of crude oil

  • [14:10]

Global nuclear fusion project crosses milestone with world's most powerful magnet

  • [14:10]

Secretary General: Development of the Zangezur corridor opens up significant opportunities for Spanish business - INTERVIEW

  • [13:55]

bp: First gas production from West Chirag platform expected in late 2025

  • [13:16]

bp and its co-venturers spend around $213 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities in Q1 2025

  • [13:09]

NATO mobile training team conducts course in Baku

  • [13:00]

Acting South Korean president resigns, indicates bid for June 3 presidential election

  • [12:49]

Pakistan will respond strongly to any Indian escalation: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

  • [12:41]

VanVleet and Thompson lead the way as Rockets avoid elimination, routing Warriors 131-116 in Game 5

  • [12:35]

Azerbaijani rowers claim bronze medals at International “President Cup 2025” regatta in Sugovushan

  • [12:34]

Bulgarian Trade Unions to Mark International Workers’ Day

  • [12:22]

Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria among nations contacted for aid in fighting wildfires

  • [12:18]

Azerbaijani female wrestlers to compete at U17 Victory Cup in Türkiye

  • [12:17]

Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, ICESCO ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • [12:00]

New record! 6 rockets launch in less than 24 hours

  • [11:39]

Jordan digitizes 65% of public services as ICT sector gains momentum

  • [11:28]

® Azercell took part in “ADA Employability Week 2025”

  • [11:27]

UAE showcases space ambitions at Expo 2025 Osaka

  • [11:17]

Kuwait crude oil down to $64.82 pb

  • [11:10]

Athletic Bilbao gearing up for Manchester United in Europa League semifinal

  • [11:08]

Oil prices fluctuate in global markets

  • [10:52]

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds command-staff exercise

  • [10:46]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $66

  • [10:39]

US, Ukraine sign critical minerals deal after complex negotiations

  • [10:32]

Here’s how we might generate electricity from rain

  • [10:09]

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: Lamine Yamal inspires comeback in Champions League epic

  • [10:04]

Leyla Aliyeva attends concert of students and youth at Baku Music Academy

  • [00:37]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore new avenues for economic cooperation

  • 30.04.2025 [21:01]

Marmaris hosts KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise

  • 30.04.2025 [20:50]

London hosts 7th meeting of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission

  • 30.04.2025 [20:41]

Samarkand conference highlights Azerbaijan's role in promoting tolerance

  • 30.04.2025 [20:16]

Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held

  • 30.04.2025 [19:41]

Italian parliamentarians explore ASAN service excellence in Azerbaijan

  • 30.04.2025 [19:35]

Russia ready for direct talks with Ukraine, Kiev yet to respond — Kremlin spokesman

  • 30.04.2025 [19:22]

Azerbaijan, Kuwait sign joint declaration following 3rd meeting of Joint Commission for Cooperation

  • 30.04.2025 [19:00]

Trainings on "New Trends in Strategic Communication and Crisis Communication" conclude

  • 30.04.2025 [18:45]

Azerbaijan exports non-oil products worth $450 million to Russia, Türkiye, and Georgia in first quarter of 2025

  • 30.04.2025 [18:38]

Azerbaijan highlights tourism opportunities at Arabian Travel Market 2025

  • 30.04.2025 [18:23]

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker meets Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

  • 30.04.2025 [18:12]

China-Azerbaijan relations: A model of strategic partnership

  • 30.04.2025 [18:05]

® Trendyol offers free delivery for orders over 50 AZN

  • 30.04.2025 [18:01]

Jeyhun Bayramov informs his Kuwaiti counterpart about Azerbaijan’s humanitarian mine action

  • 30.04.2025 [17:34]

Azerbaijani, Jordanian taekwondo federations ink MoU on Cooperation

  • 30.04.2025 [17:34]

Azerbaijani FM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss international security issues

  • 30.04.2025 [17:20]

Presidential Library hosts presentation of book "Welcome to Azerbaijan"

  • 30.04.2025 [16:28]

® Red Hearts Foundation releases first quarter 2025 report

  • 30.04.2025 [16:21]

Cabinet approves Memorandum between Bulgaria, Turkiye on cooperation in electricity, energy efficiency

  • 30.04.2025 [16:14]

Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary

  • 30.04.2025 [16:02]

Azerbaijan increases imports of Kazakh grain 111-fold

  • 30.04.2025 [16:00]

Azerbaijan, Jordan sign cooperation agreement on disaster and crisis management

  • 30.04.2025 [15:51]

Wildfire forces first-ever cancellation of Israel’s Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony

  • 30.04.2025 [15:47]

Harvard University apologizes for antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus

  • 30.04.2025 [15:42]
35 more families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

35 more families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Arkadiusz Milik extends contract with Juventus until 2027

  • 30.04.2025 [15:15]

® Planting today for a greener tomorrow: Kapital Bank employees take action

  • 30.04.2025 [14:42]

China adopts law dedicated to promoting private sector

  • 30.04.2025 [14:33]
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated several facilities in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated several facilities in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park VIDEO

Biomass satellite launched to count forest carbon

  • 30.04.2025 [13:53]

Ayrton Senna helmet from famous 1992 rescue sells for record price

  • 30.04.2025 [13:42]

N. Korea conducts 1st firing test of new warship's weapons systems

  • 30.04.2025 [13:27]

Expert: Araz Corridor is most viable and conflict-free transit route - INTERVIEW

  • 30.04.2025 [13:27]

International “President Cup 2025” regatta kicks off in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district

  • 30.04.2025 [12:49]

China’s humanoid robot walks like human after mastering smart learning

  • 30.04.2025 [12:40]

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested on multiple charges including robbery and battery, held on more than $500K bond

  • 30.04.2025 [12:34]

UK sets out new rules for crypto as it aligns with US on approach

  • 30.04.2025 [12:28]

Bulgarian news agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with his Iranian counterpart

  • 30.04.2025 [12:25]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to enhancement of relations with its reliable partner, Israel

  • 30.04.2025 [12:08]
President Ilham Aliyev inspected operations of horticulture and cold storage complex in Gusar District VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev inspected operations of horticulture and cold storage complex in Gusar District VIDEO

To His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel

  • 30.04.2025 [11:06]

Arsenal 0-1 PSG: Gunners frustrated as Ousmane Dembele's early goal hands Luis Enrique's side Champions League advantage

  • 30.04.2025 [10:58]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $67

  • 30.04.2025 [10:40]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • 30.04.2025 [10:39]

US approves possible sale of air-to-air missiles to Poland

  • 30.04.2025 [10:36]

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia

  • 30.04.2025 [10:33]

3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month mission aboard Tiangong space station

  • 30.04.2025 [10:32]

Nasal microbiome may help explain link between olfactory dysfunction and cognitive decline

  • 30.04.2025 [10:22]

Industrial waste turning into rock 'in decades'

  • 30.04.2025 [10:19]

14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata

  • 30.04.2025 [10:18]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

  • 29.04.2025 [21:51]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

  • 29.04.2025 [21:00]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikkayil Jabbarov on telephone

  • 29.04.2025 [20:53]

Britain hit by unusual power activity hours before Spain blackout

  • 29.04.2025 [20:52]

Azerbaijani film to be screened at 11th Alexandria International Short Film Festival

  • 29.04.2025 [20:51]