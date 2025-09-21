Canada recognizes state of Palestine, offers partnership for peace in region
Baku, September 21, AZERTAC
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday announced that his country officially recognized the state of Palestine, pledging partnership to build peace between Palestine and Israel, according to Anadolu Agency.
"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Carney wrote on the US social media company X ahead of the UN General Assembly.
The announcement follows Canada's earlier declaration of intent to recognize Palestine during the 80th UN General Assembly session in September 2025.
The UN General Assembly in New York starts on Tuesday and lasts through Sept. 29.
Canada previously said it "recognizes the Palestinian right to self-determination and supports the creation of a sovereign, independent, viable, democratic, and territorially contiguous Palestinian state."
