Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend 10th UNAOC Global Forum

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, will visit Portugal at the invitation of Miguel Àngel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

During his visit, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will attend the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, scheduled to take place in the city of Cascais, Portugal, on 25-27 November, under the theme "United in peace: Restoring trust, reshaping the future - Reflecting on two decades of dialogue for humanity." He will participate and address the first plenary session entitled "Two decades of dialogue for humanity: Reflecting on lessons learned and forging a path forward," as well as the "Global conference on safeguarding religious sites."

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will also attend the first meeting of the newly formed Board of Directors of the International Dialogue Center (KAICIID), to be held in Lisbon on November 27.