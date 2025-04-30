China adopts law dedicated to promoting private sector
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
China's national lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt the country's first fundamental law dedicated to promoting the private sector, underscoring support for a key part of the world's second-largest economy, Xinhua reports.
After over a year of legislative process, the private sector promotion law, passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will take effect on May 20, 2025.
Comprising 78 articles in nine chapters, the law covers such areas as fair competition, investment and financing promotion, scientific and technological innovation, regulatory guidance, service support, rights and interests protection and legal liabilities.
The law will further optimize the development environment for the private economy, ensure fair market competition for all types of economic entities, and foster the sound development of both the private sector and its practitioners.
Private enterprises have long been a key driving force behind China's economic ascendance, contributing more than 60 percent of GDP and 80 percent of urban employment. By the end of March 2025, the country's more-than-57-million registered private enterprises made up over 92 percent of all businesses in China.
