China announces export control measures on technologies related to rare earths

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

China's commerce ministry announced on Thursday that it would impose export control measures on technologies related to rare earths, with immediate effect, Xinhua reports.

Exports of technologies and their carriers related to rare earths mining, smelting and separation, as well as metal smelting, magnetic material manufacturing, and the recycling and utilization of rare earths from secondary sources, will not be permitted without approval, the Ministry of Commerce stated in a press release.

It also noted that exports of technologies for the assembly, debugging, maintenance, repair and upgrading of production lines for rare earths mining, smelting and separation, metal smelting, magnetic material manufacturing, and the recycling and utilization of rare earths from secondary sources will not be permitted without approval.

China also requires overseas organizations and individuals to obtain a dual-use items export license before exporting certain rare earths-related items to any country or region outside China, according to a separate statement issued by the ministry.

Export applications destined for overseas military users, as well as to importers and end-users on the control and watch lists, shall not be approved in principle, it said.

Given the dual-use nature of rare earths-related items, export control is a commonly adopted practice internationally, a ministry spokesperson said.

The Chinese government, in accordance with the law, is implementing control measures on certain overseas items related to rare earths that contain Chinese components. This aims to safeguard national security and interests more effectively, and to fulfill international obligations, such as non-proliferation, more effectively, the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson stated that China is prepared to enhance communication and cooperation with all parties through multilateral and bilateral export control dialogue mechanisms, thereby facilitating compliant trade and ensuring the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Noting that the scope of items subject to the control measures is limited, the spokesperson said multiple licensing facilitation measures will be implemented concurrently.

The spokesperson added that the Chinese government will grant licenses for applications that comply with relevant regulations. The spokesperson clarified that exports for humanitarian assistance purposes, including emergency medical care, public health emergency response and disaster relief, will be exempt from the licensing requirement.