China announces export controls on rare earth-related items

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Foreign organizations and individuals must obtain a dual-use item export license from the Ministry of Commerce before exporting these items from countries or regions outside China to other destinations, according to China Daily.

Exports to foreign military entities involved in WMD-related activities, or to importers and end-users listed on China's export control or watch lists, will be subject to strict scrutiny and generally not be approved.

Applications involving end-uses such as the research and development or production of logic chips at or below the 14-nanometer node, memory chips with 256 layers or more, semiconductor manufacturing or testing equipment and materials for such processes, or artificial intelligence technologies with potential military applications, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said the measure underscores China's role as a responsible major country. "The implementation of export controls on relevant items reflects China's consistent commitment to safeguarding world peace and regional stability, and its active participation in international non-proliferation efforts," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that China remains open to dialogue and cooperation through multilateral and bilateral export control mechanisms, to promote compliant trade and ensure the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.