China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships

China's Ministry of Transport announced Friday that the country will charge special port fees on ships owned or operated by U.S. enterprises, organizations and individuals starting Oct. 14, according to Xinhua.

The announcement came in response to the U.S. decision to impose additional port fees on Chinese ships after a Section 301 investigation, effective next Tuesday, according to the ministry.

Ships subject to the special port fees also include those owned or operated by entities where U.S. enterprises, organizations and individuals hold a direct or indirect stake of 25 percent or more, as well as all the U.S.-flagged and U.S.-built vessels, the ministry said.

The transport ministry outlined a phased escalation for the special port fees on eligible U.S. vessels berthing at Chinese ports, which will initially be 400 yuan (about 56.3 U.S. dollars) per net tonne from Oct. 14 and increase annually on April 17 for the subsequent three years.

For vessels calling at multiple Chinese ports in a single voyage, the special fees will be charged only at the first port of call. Fees will be charged for a maximum of five voyages per vessel per year, the ministry said, adding that it will formulate detailed measures to implement the decision.

"It is a justified move to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese maritime enterprises," the ministry said, noting that the U.S. actions have seriously violated relevant international trade principles and the China-U.S. maritime transport agreement, and have caused severe disruption to maritime trade between the two countries.

China urges the United States to immediately correct its wrongdoings and cease its unwarranted suppression of China's maritime industry, the ministry added.