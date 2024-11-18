COP29 event focuses on protecting sustainability of human development

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

As part of COP29 in Baku, an event titled "Protecting the Sustainability of Human Development: Mobilizing Climate Finance for Social Protection" was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The event convened high-level officials from various countries and international organizations.

Anar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population, highlighted Azerbaijan’s reforms to enhance the social security system, social services, and protection mechanisms for vulnerable groups. He also underlined the value of collaborative initiatives with UNICEF in improving social protection strategies.

High-ranking officials and international representatives delivered speeches emphasizing the vital role of social protection in climate action. Discussions explored the need for climate finance to support vulnerable populations, the development of mechanisms to shield human development from climate change impacts, and broader strategies for strengthening social protection.