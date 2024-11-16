COP29: Football Clubs Alliance for Climate Initiative launched

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

A joint alliance of the world's most famous football clubs to fight climate change, the “Football Clubs Alliance for Climate Initiative,” was launched at the initiative of Qarabağ FK, as part of the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Agreement on Climate Change in Baku.

Alongside a representative from Qarabağ FK, the alliance includes 10 clubs with considerable experience in addressing climate change and promoting sustainability, including Liverpool, Tottenham (both England), Atlético Madrid, Real Betis (both Spain), Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray (both Türkiye), Udinese (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Flamengo (Brazil), and Malmö FF (Sweden).

The clubs have signed a document on establishing the alliance.

Supported by the COP29 Presidency and UNFCCC, the alliance is co-organized by Qarabağ FK and the European Club Association (ECA).