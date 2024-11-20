COP29 participant: Developed countries should help developing countries

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“I represent young professionals of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers). We operate in over 160 countries and represent more than 250,000 young people. We work in various technological sectors, including electrical, electronics, and all fields of technology," participant of COP29 Sneha Satish Hegde told AZERTAC.

She believes that developed countries should help less developed or developing countries.

“This is my first time attending a COP event. I am aware of COP28 that took place in Dubai. I see young people volunteering here. Everything is extremely well organized. Azerbaijan is putting in a lot of effort to ensure the success of COP29. Everyone here has done a great job in organizing such a wonderful event," Sneha Satish Hegde underlined.