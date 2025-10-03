Czech short stories published in Azerbaijani

Baku, October 3, Anara Akhundova, AZERTAC

The presentation of the book “Classic Czech Short Stories” translated into Azerbaijani was held in Baku with the support of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan. During the event, an anthology of Azerbaijani classics translated into Czech and published at Charles University (Prague) was also showcased.

“Classic Czech Short Stories”, edited by Dr. Ivana Bozděchová, Professor at Charles University and Doctor of Philosophy in Philological Sciences, was translated into Azerbaijani by Shebnem Asadova and published by Elm və Tahsil Publishing House.

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, Milan Sedláček, attended the event, welcomed the guests, and spoke about the presented book.

Ivana Bozděchová delivered a speech to the audience and also presented the collection of Azerbaijani classics translated into Czech and published at Charles University.

The presentation was also attended by writer Leyla Begim, head of the Azerbaijani Cultural House in Prague.

In an interview with an AZERTAC correspondent, Leyla Begim noted that translator Shebnem Asadova works as an Azerbaijani language teacher at a Sunday school operating under the Azerbaijani Cultural House in Prague.

During the event, excerpts from the book were read. Ivana Bozděchová read them in Czech, and Leyla Begim presented the Azerbaijani translation.

Excerpts from the works of Jan Neruda, Karel Čapek, and Martin Vopěnka were also read.