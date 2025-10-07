The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Dengue cases surge across Bangladesh as experts call for urgent action

Dengue cases surge across Bangladesh as experts call for urgent action

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Bangladesh’s dengue outbreak is worsening rapidly with infections and deaths climbing sharply across the country, health experts have said, warning the disease could spiral if urgent and coordinated mosquito control efforts are not launched, according to Reuters.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 50,689 dengue cases and 215 deaths have been reported nationwide this year as of October 6.

Professor Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University, said the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease — already severe in September — could turn “alarming” this month due to climate change and erratic rainfall, as well as extended holidays and weak local government action that disrupted anti-mosquito drives.

“If we fail to act now, the situation could spiral out of control,” Bashar said.

He said climate change has extended the breeding season for mosquitoes, while delays in cleaning and fogging drives have worsened the problem. Once confined mostly to cities, dengue is now spreading to smaller towns and rural areas, raising fears that it could become endemic nationwide.

With hospitals under growing strain and infections still rising, health officials fear the crisis will deepen in the coming weeks.

The crisis is being compounded by a rise in cases of chikungunya, also a mosquito-borne disease. Although chikungunya is rarely fatal, it often leaves both children and adults suffering from severe joint pain and lingering weakness.

Bangladesh’s worst year on record for dengue was 2023, when the disease killed 1,705 people and infected more than 321,000. Experts warn that the country could face another devastating cycle if strong preventive measures are not taken.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Conflict persists at the port of Montevideo
  • 07.10.2025 [11:51]

Conflict persists at the port of Montevideo

Renewables overtake coal for the first time in global electricity mix
  • 07.10.2025 [11:32]

Renewables overtake coal for the first time in global electricity mix

Heavy rain creates 122 flooding spots in Hanoi, paralyzing 30 streets
  • 07.10.2025 [11:26]

Heavy rain creates 122 flooding spots in Hanoi, paralyzing 30 streets

WHO: Despite smoking decline, tobacco still hooks one in five adults worldwide
  • 07.10.2025 [11:24]

WHO: Despite smoking decline, tobacco still hooks one in five adults worldwide

Women’s leadership role in peace and security issues ‘going in reverse’, UN chief warns
  • 07.10.2025 [11:22]

Women’s leadership role in peace and security issues ‘going in reverse’, UN chief warns

Death toll hits 51 in Nepal's rain-induced disasters
  • 07.10.2025 [11:11]

Death toll hits 51 in Nepal's rain-induced disasters

Kazakhstan leads in life expectancy in Central Asia
  • 07.10.2025 [11:06]

Kazakhstan leads in life expectancy in Central Asia

Ferry sinks at Zamboanga port amid bad weather
  • 07.10.2025 [10:57]

Ferry sinks at Zamboanga port amid bad weather

Belarus, Oman sign package of documents on cooperation
  • 07.10.2025 [10:45]

Belarus, Oman sign package of documents on cooperation

President Ilham Aliyev: One of the key outcomes of the Washington summit was the opening of the Zangazur Corridor

  • [13:47]

President: Azerbaijan and the OTS member states implemented numerous significant investment projects

  • [13:41]

President of: Our common history, ethnic roots, and languages unite us as one family

  • [13:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: We are currently developing a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe

  • [13:37]

12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States commenced in Gabala
President Ilham Aliyev is delivering speech at event

  • [13:37]

President: Azerbaijan is an active participant in the East-West and North-South transport corridors

  • [13:32]

President: The initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will turn the South Caucasus into a region of peace

  • [13:29]

President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

  • [13:28]

President: It is crucial that the Turkic states unite as a single center of power

  • [13:27]

President of Azerbaijan outlines factors that make the Organization of Turkic States an important actor on the global stage

  • [13:25]

2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum gets underway in Baku

  • [13:23]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

  • [13:21]

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

  • [13:17]

Dengue cases surge across Bangladesh as experts call for urgent action

  • [13:12]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • [13:10]

Several important documents approved at OTS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting

  • [13:00]

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [12:42]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty in Gabala VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty in Gabala VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s chovgan team claims gold at 3rd CIS Games

  • [12:21]

Meeting of Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Organization of Turkic States kicks off in Gabala

  • [12:17]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss current state of strategic partnership relations

  • [12:04]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70

  • [11:53]

Conflict persists at the port of Montevideo

  • [11:51]

Azerbaijan delivers statement at UNESCO Executive Board’s 222nd session

  • [11:49]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Brotherhood and mutual trust within OTS provide a solid foundation for a hopeful future

  • [11:46]

Jeyhun Bayramov highlights TRIPP route’s pivotal role in diversifying regional connections

  • [11:32]

Renewables overtake coal for the first time in global electricity mix

  • [11:32]

® Kapital Bank supports girl’s education through the “We Have a Dream!” scholarship program

  • [11:31]

Heavy rain creates 122 flooding spots in Hanoi, paralyzing 30 streets

  • [11:26]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [11:25]

WHO: Despite smoking decline, tobacco still hooks one in five adults worldwide

  • [11:24]

Women’s leadership role in peace and security issues ‘going in reverse’, UN chief warns

  • [11:22]

Minister: Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts aim to establish peace and stability in the region

  • [11:19]

Death toll hits 51 in Nepal's rain-induced disasters

  • [11:11]

Kazakhstan leads in life expectancy in Central Asia

  • [11:06]

Ferry sinks at Zamboanga port amid bad weather

  • [10:57]

Belarus, Oman sign package of documents on cooperation

  • [10:45]

Ancient ‘living fossil’ tadpole shrimp discovered in central Iran

  • [10:44]

Central Bank to release silver coin marking 125 years of emergency medical care in Bulgaria

  • [10:41]

65th meeting of PABSEC’s Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy gets underway

  • [10:40]

12,000-year-old pillar carved with human face uncovered in SE Türkiye

  • [10:31]

Kyrgyzstan declares 2028 Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov

  • [10:24]

Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [10:19]

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Gabala

  • 06.10.2025 [23:28]

Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years

  • 06.10.2025 [21:05]
Court once again confirms that order to fire ballistic missiles on Ganja was issued by Armenian leadership VIDEO

Court once again confirms that order to fire ballistic missiles on Ganja was issued by Armenian leadership VIDEO

Azerbaijani screenwriter and actor awarded at 2025 Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival in Aktau

  • 06.10.2025 [20:08]

Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW

  • 06.10.2025 [20:02]

Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver

  • 06.10.2025 [19:48]

Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany

  • 06.10.2025 [19:32]

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

  • 06.10.2025 [19:22]

® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!

  • 06.10.2025 [19:14]

Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation

  • 06.10.2025 [18:54]

Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals

  • 06.10.2025 [18:50]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala VIDEO

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games

  • 06.10.2025 [18:08]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador

  • 06.10.2025 [18:03]

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 06.10.2025 [17:51]

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 06.10.2025 [17:48]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala VIDEO

Azerbaijani Paralympics shooter secure second silver at Osijek 2025 European Championships

  • 06.10.2025 [17:03]

Nigar Arpadarai: Baku Climate Action Week showcased how to connect local with global solutions

  • 06.10.2025 [17:01]

Azerbaijan`s 3x3 basketball team into 3rd CIS Games final

  • 06.10.2025 [17:01]

Over 20,000 guests to join World Urban Forum in Baku

  • 06.10.2025 [16:59]

Türkiye leads in green energy investments, pushing renewable share to over 60% of total in 2025: President Erdogan

  • 06.10.2025 [16:12]

® “AzInTelecom” LLC becomes digital solutions partner of “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition — digital solutions for the restoration of Karabakh

  • 06.10.2025 [16:02]

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 06.10.2025 [15:58]

British author Jilly Cooper, famous for novels of sex and snobbery, dies at 88

  • 06.10.2025 [15:46]

Scientists warn of future risks as Earth has been getting darker over the past 20 years

  • 06.10.2025 [15:40]

Sixth day of 11th Baku International Book Fair features series of events

  • 06.10.2025 [15:33]

Azerbaijani rowers shine with four medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 06.10.2025 [15:26]

Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression

  • 06.10.2025 [15:24]

UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv

  • 06.10.2025 [15:22]

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute successfully fires UAE’s first liquid rocket engine

  • 06.10.2025 [15:16]

Court announces documents related to Armenian armed forces' missile strikes on Ganja

  • 06.10.2025 [15:09]

Brunkow, Ramsdell and Sakaguchi win Nobel medicine prize for immune discoveries

  • 06.10.2025 [14:39]

690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January

  • 06.10.2025 [14:34]

Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan

  • 06.10.2025 [14:15]

ANAMA: 156 mines and 517 UXOs neutralized last week

  • 06.10.2025 [13:58]

Hungarian PM arrives in Gabala to attend OTS Summit

  • 06.10.2025 [13:51]

Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to U.S. continues

  • 06.10.2025 [13:32]

President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 06.10.2025 [13:20]

® Azercell supports “CIDC 2025: 2nd Cybersecurity Conference”

  • 06.10.2025 [12:37]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan women's volleyball team wins bronze medal

  • 06.10.2025 [12:33]

China's new underwater data centers could slash power by up to 90%

  • 06.10.2025 [12:23]

Scientists grow mini human brains to power computers

  • 06.10.2025 [12:19]

New light-based 3D printing method opens doors to advanced glass components

  • 06.10.2025 [12:16]
President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

Vietnam’s economy grows 7.85% in nine months

  • 06.10.2025 [12:13]

Chinese scientists discover colder lunar mantle on moon's far side

  • 06.10.2025 [11:54]

50 candidates apply to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

  • 06.10.2025 [11:39]

What Saudi rock formation resembles a bride in a desert gown?

  • 06.10.2025 [11:37]

Lachin – Gold and Silver coin collection presented

  • 06.10.2025 [11:36]

Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Lima World Championships Juniors Individuals 2025

  • 06.10.2025 [11:34]

Rescuers pull another 8 bodies from rubble

  • 06.10.2025 [11:33]

Jordan to host 3-day Conference of OIC Health Ministers in Amman

  • 06.10.2025 [11:31]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 06.10.2025 [10:48]

"Karabakh" breeze at AZERTAC stand on eve of historical victory anniversary

  • 05.10.2025 [20:37]

Azerbaijani boys' boxers secure 5th gold at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [20:17]