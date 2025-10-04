Director of Doha International Book Fair visits AZERTAC’s stand

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Doha International Book Fair, visited Saturday the stand of AZERTAC at the Baku Expo Center within the framework of the 11th Baku International Book Fair.

The Director of the Doha International Book Fair presented valuable books reflecting Qatari culture, which were designed specifically for the exhibition and translated from Arabic into Azerbaijani, to AZERTAC.

Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain said he was delighted to be invited to the book fair in Azerbaijan and very pleased to represent the State of Qatar here.

“The relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar are constantly developing. Here we also promote intercultural dialogue. In April, we held Qatar culture days in Baku, which also contribute to the development of relations between our countries. I would also like to note that the people of Azerbaijan show great interest in Qatari culture. We regularly translate Arabic-language books into Azerbaijani and vice-versa,” he added.