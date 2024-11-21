Dozens feared dead as gunmen attack passenger vehicles in Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad,November 21, AZERTAC

Over 30 people including women and children were killed while more than a dozen injured as unidentified gunmen opened fire on a convoy of vehicles in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan on Thursday.

According to police officials the passenger vehicles were attacked in the tribal district Kurram. The spokesman of the provincial government said the gunmen initially targeted the police escorting the convoy of passenger vehicles in the area.

Police and government officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have described the attack as a big tragedy as the death toll may likely rise. It is not yet clear what happened exactly, however the government officials have said that many attackers were involved in the indiscriminate firing on the vehicles.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the incident of firing targeting the passenger vehicles in Kurram district. The president, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and called it a coward and inhumane act. He instructed the authorities concerned to take perpetrators of the attack on innocent citizens to the task.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of innocent civilians including women and children. In a statement issued by the PM Office, the Prime Minister ordered to bring those involved in the attack to justice. He termed the attack on the innocent civilians an act of barbarism. The Prime Minister emphasized that the enemies of the nation will fail in all their nefarious attempts to destroy the peace of the country.