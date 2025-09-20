Eldaniz Azizli wins 7th World Championship medal, sets new record in Azerbaijani wrestling

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55kg) won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Azizli secured the medal with a commanding 9-0 victory over Kyrgyz wrestler Ulan Uulu. With this result, he has reached the World Championship podium for the seventh time in his senior career, earning 4 gold and 3 bronze medals.

This achievement makes Eldaniz Azizli the new record holder in Azerbaijani wrestling.