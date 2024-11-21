Framing Paper on HIV and Climate Change presented at COP29 in Baku

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Framing Paper on HIV and Climate change has been launched at COP29 in Baku, co-organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and UNAIDS. The event brought together global health leaders, including UN Assistant Secretary-General Marcos Neto, Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, UNAIDS Special Advisor Mbulawa Mugabe and other officials.

Minister Musayev emphasized that HIV remains a global health challenge, infecting over a million people annually and claiming 600,000 lives. He noted Azerbaijan’s significant progress in combating HIV, including free antiretroviral therapy and strong partnerships with organizations like WHO and the Global Fund. By the end of 2023, Azerbaijan achieved notable success in meeting global HIV treatment and prevention goals, surpassing regional benchmarks.

The minister emphasized that climate change was a central topic of discussion at COP29, noting that speakers repeatedly highlighted the disproportionate distribution of its impacts. He pointed out that the countries most affected by climate change often contribute minimally to the global problem. He highlighted how climate-related disasters, migration, and infrastructure damage exacerbate health challenges, including HIV prevention and care, while straining mental health and increasing social issues like violence and child marriage.

Musayev stressed the importance of building climate-resilient healthcare systems and training healthcare workers to tackle these issues, stating, “International solidarity, equitable resource distribution, and knowledge-sharing are essential to creating resilient societies that protect public health.”

The presentation concluded with panel discussions.