IRU Secretary General: There are many measures to reduce carbon footprint

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“All we have to do is to stop talking and start acting. Because sustainability is built not by words, but by deeds. There are many measures to reduce carbon footprint. I am very proud that we have trained 5.000 drivers of Azerbaijan to be more environmentally friendly while driving,” Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), told AZERTAC.

Umberto de Pretto emphasized the importance of usage of buses and trains, as well as taxis driven by better trained drivers.

‘We will reduce our emissions. 99.3 percent of trucks on the road today use diesel. If so, how can we do it more effectively? We must work to find responses to all questions to realize our projects," he noted.