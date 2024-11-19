Italian representative: COP29 will make significant financial progress

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Italy is one of the countries in Europe possessing a model to address the problems related to waste disposal, polluted areas, and illegal landfills,” lieutenant colonel Nino Tarantino, Special Commissioner for Remediation of illegal Landfills, told AZERTAC.

Expressing his optimism over COP29 to achieve significant progress in financial field, Nino Tarantino, emphasized that Italy is also known for its initiatives in combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.