Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday described the Israel-Hamas agreement on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire plan as "extraordinary news," and urged all parties to ensure its swift implementation, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The agreement reached in Egypt for the implementation of the first phase of President @realDonaldTrump's Peace Plan is extraordinary news that paves the way for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces along agreed lines," she said through the US social media company X.

She thanked US President Donald Trump for his "relentless pursuit of an end to the conflict," and acknowledged the crucial role of mediators Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye in achieving the positive outcome.

Meloni stressed that the agreement, and the broader path outlined by the plan, represents a "unique opportunity to end this conflict that must absolutely be seized."

"For this reason, I urge all parties to fully respect the measures already agreed upon and to work to swiftly implement the subsequent steps envisioned by the Peace Plan," she said.

Italy will continue to support the mediators' efforts and is ready to contribute to Gaza's stabilization, reconstruction, and development, Meloni added.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also welcomed the agreement, calling it "great news."

Reiterating that Rome has always supported the US plan, he noted that Italy is ready to do its part to consolidate the ceasefire, deliver new humanitarian aid, and to participate in the reconstruction of Gaza.

Italy is also ready to send troops in case of a creation of an international peacekeeping force to reunify Palestine, he added.

Both remarks came after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.