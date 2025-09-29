Literary-musical evening dedicated to Khurshidbanu Natavan’s legacy held in Paris

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

A literary-musical evening dedicated to the legacy of prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan was held at the Cultural Center of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Paris.

The event brought together representatives of French literary and intellectual circles, poets, writers, and journalists.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, addressed the gathering, highlighting the life and work of Khurshidbanu Natavan — the renowned 19th-century poetess and daughter of the last Khan of Karabakh. She underlined Natavan’s significant contributions to Azerbaijani literature and arts, as well as her charitable activities, emphasizing her role as a leading female figure of her time.

French participants, including Alain Tremolet, a graduate of the Marseille Drama Conservatory trained in classical vocals; Fatima Chbibane, President of the “Rives Méditerranéennes” cultural organization and author of six poetry collections; and Sitara Guliyeva, translator of literary works and a student of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean studies at the University of Strasbourg, discussed Natavan’s artistic legacy. They recited her ghazals in both Azerbaijani and French.

The recitations were accompanied by Azerbaijani national music and mugham. Performances on the tar and kamancha were delivered by Elchin Naghiyev, head lecturer at the Instrumental Performance Department of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and Elshan Mansurov, People’s Artist and associate professor at the Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University.

The fusion of mugham with the poetic depth of Natavan’s ghazals showcased the richness of Azerbaijan’s national culture, captivating the audience.

At the conclusion of the evening, participants gathered in the Cultural Center’s garden for a commemorative photo in front of the statue of the distinguished poetess.