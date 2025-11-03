Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Northern Afghanistan; 12 killed

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, November 3, AZERTAC

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted northern Afghanistan early Monday, killing at least 12 people and injuring hundreds of others, provincial authorities said. According to the US Geological Survey, the tremors struck at a depth of 28 kilometers near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Reports indicate that many people were killed or injured in Samangan province near Mazar-i-Sharif. Media sources, citing local officials, said a powerful earthquake rocked parts of northern Afghanistan, injuring over 260 people. A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched shortly after the quake.

The earthquake destroyed part of the holy shrine of Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province. According to credible reports, the city’s iconic Blue Mosque was also damaged. Mazar-i-Sharif is one of the most populous cities in northern Afghanistan. Initial reports from the quake-hit area suggest significant casualties and widespread destruction.

The country’s national disaster management agency stated that comprehensive reports on casualties and damage would be shared later once verified information is gathered. Eyewitnesses said rescue efforts are being carried out by volunteers and officials to save people trapped under the rubble of damaged buildings.

According to Taliban officials, rescue and emergency aid teams have reached the affected areas in Balkh and Samangan provinces—regions that suffered the most damage—and have begun rescue operations. Most parts of Afghanistan are vulnerable to earthquakes as the country lies on two major active fault lines capable of causing severe damage. Officials warned that the death toll could rise as many people remain trapped under debris.