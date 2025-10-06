Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 6, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a warm welcome in Malaysia during his three-day official visit. Upon arrival at the Perdana Putra Complex – Office of the Malaysian Prime Minister, he was accorded a guard of honor before meeting with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and holding delegation-level talks on Monday.

Pakistan and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, education, technology, governance, and other key sectors. During the visit, the two countries signed six accords to enhance collaboration in education, Halal certification, tourism, small and medium enterprises, and anti-corruption efforts. The agreements were exchanged during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Both leaders witnessed the signing ceremony following their meeting and delegation-level talks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement to import Halal meat worth $200 million from Pakistan as a welcome step that would further boost engagement in this sector. He noted that Pakistan could benefit from Malaysia’s experience in technology, artificial intelligence, and economic growth.

In a joint press stakeout in Putrajaya, Prime Ministers Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to further strengthen ties in trade, investment, tourism, climate cooperation, defense, and education. Both leaders also discussed regional and global developments, including the situations in the Middle East and South Asia.

Addressing the Pakistan-Malaysia Business and Investment Conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that governments could only create enabling environments, while real progress depended on private enterprise. He emphasized the vital role of the private sector in driving economic growth and urged business leaders from both countries to seize new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that enhanced cooperation between Pakistani and Malaysian businesses could help reduce Pakistan’s reliance on external financial assistance. He underlined that, as the world’s fifth-largest producer of cotton and milk and the fourth-largest producer of mangoes, Pakistan offers immense potential for value-added agricultural exports. He emphasized that joint efforts could open new horizons in trade, investment, and industrial collaboration between the two countries.

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s visit to Malaysia follows Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s historic visit to Pakistan in October 2024. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Malaysia marks renewed momentum in the strategic partnership between the two countries.