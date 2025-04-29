Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canada election – reports
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Monday's parliamentary elections in Canada, Xinhua reports citing Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
"Mark Carney's Liberals have held on to power, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form a minority government," reported another broadcaster CTV News.
Carney, expected to remain prime minister, has been projected to win a seat in Parliament for the first time in Ottawa's Nepean riding.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President of Iran concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 28.04.2025 [23:04]
President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visits Bibiheybat Mosque
- 28.04.2025 [21:44]
Bako Sahakyan confirms his involvement in occupation of Shusha
- 28.04.2025 [20:28]
Violin used in 1997 Titanic film sells for £54k
- 28.04.2025 [20:06]
President of Iran: Our universities can share experiences with each other
- 28.04.2025 [20:00]
Representatives of South Korean Embassy visit BHOS
- 28.04.2025 [19:55]
Lu Mei: China supports the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the SCO
- 28.04.2025 [19:34]
Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day
- 28.04.2025 [19:34]
® Birbank Biznes brings together entrepreneurs in the region
- 28.04.2025 [18:28]
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler claims gold in Hungary
- 28.04.2025 [18:24]
Azerbaijani delegation attends 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism
- 28.04.2025 [18:12]
Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Global South NGO Platform
- 28.04.2025 [17:52]
Iranian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev
- 28.04.2025 [17:35]