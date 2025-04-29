Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canada election – reports

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Monday's parliamentary elections in Canada, Xinhua reports citing Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

"Mark Carney's Liberals have held on to power, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form a minority government," reported another broadcaster CTV News.

Carney, expected to remain prime minister, has been projected to win a seat in Parliament for the first time in Ottawa's Nepean riding.