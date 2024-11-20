Mexican representative hails Azerbaijan’s contribution to mitigating the climate change

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“Mexico is implementing numerous measures to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change,” Erick Hernández Gallego, an observer from the Mexico City office of the ICC International Chamber of Commerce, told AZERTAC.

“Today, Mexico’s new, first female President believes in the renewable energy and the transition of the energy sector as the main part of the new NDCs that Mexico is having, along with involving all the communities in helping mitigating and adapting into climate change, including indigenous communities,” he noted.

Erick Hernández Gallego hailed Azerbaijan’s contributions to mitigating the climate change. He also highly praised the excellent organization of COP29.