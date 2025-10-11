The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

N. Korea unveils new Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

North Korea has showed off its newly developed Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, among other new weapons, at a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported citing the state media.

The military parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Friday night, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and attended by high-ranking leaders from China, Russia, Vietnam and others, was seen as Kim's willingness to solidify his diplomacy with nations against the West and display the North's nuclear arsenal.

The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) described the new ICBM as "the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system" as it reported its disclosure at the military parade.

The display of the Hwasong-20 ICBM, capable of striking the U.S. mainland, appears aimed at showcasing the country's nuclear force and demonstrating its de facto possession of nuclear weapons in the presence of foreign state leaders and high-level guests.

In his speech to the parade, Kim called for the armed forces to continue to develop into an "invincible" entity.

"Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats approaching our range of self-defense by dint of its political, ideological, military and technical superiority overwhelming the enemy, and it should steadily strengthen itself into elite armed forces which win victory after victory on the strength of morality and discipline," he said.

"The heroic fighting spirit displayed, and the victory achieved, by our revolutionary armed forces on the foreign battlefields for international justice and genuine peace, demonstrated the ideological and spiritual perfection of our army," he said.

No direct mention of either the U.S. or South Korea was made.

North Korea has invited foreign guests to events marking the party anniversary, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang; Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council; and Vietnam's leader To Lam.

Chinese Premier Li and Vietnamese leader Lam stood on either side of Kim during the military parade, with Medvedev standing next to Lam.

"As the Hwasong-20 ICBM, the most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, entered the square ... the eruption of spectators' enthusiastic cheers reached its peak," the KCNA said.

Last month, the KCNA unveiled the test of a new high-thrust solid-fuel missile engine, saying it will be used for the new-generation Hwasong-20 ICBM under development.

The engine test marked the ninth of its kind and "the last one" in the development process, the KCNA said at that time, describing its maximum thrust as 1,971 kilonewtons.

Friday's military parade also featured hypersonic missiles, a weapon capable of bypassing enemy missile defense systems.

"Strategic weapon systems, the core of absolute power and the essence of our party's continuously strengthened self-defense capabilities to safeguard the rights to survival, development and peace, entered the square," the KCNA said.

The KCNA listed hypersonic glide and medium- and long-range strategic missiles, Chonma-20 main battle tanks, 155-millimeter howitzers and 600 mm multiple rocket launchers as featured in the parade.

Files of strategic cruise missiles, drone launch vehicles, and surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles also took part in the parade, according to the state media.

Defense Minister No Kwang-chol appeared at the head of marching troops, including those from the strategic unit in charge of missile operations and the special operations unit.

The agency said the "invincible" foreign operations unit, which made history for the Korean People's Army and showcased Koreans' prowess, marched in columns, suggesting the parade may also have featured the military unit that sent troops to support Russia in its war with Ukraine.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Italian media: Vladimir Putin admits downing of Azerbaijani plane
  • 11.10.2025 [11:02]

Italian media: Vladimir Putin admits downing of Azerbaijani plane

Vietnam calls for further international support following recent storms
  • 10.10.2025 [21:15]

Vietnam calls for further international support following recent storms

North Korea’s leader vows to turn country into ‘affluent paradise’
  • 10.10.2025 [18:45]

North Korea’s leader vows to turn country into ‘affluent paradise’

Eurasian leaders sign document on creating ‘CIS Plus’ format at Tajikistan summit
  • 10.10.2025 [18:00]

Eurasian leaders sign document on creating ‘CIS Plus’ format at Tajikistan summit

China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships
  • 10.10.2025 [17:31]

China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize
  • 10.10.2025 [17:21]

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Sunak takes advisory roles with Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic
  • 10.10.2025 [16:31]

Sunak takes advisory roles with Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic

President Tokayev says concept of linking key transport arteries across CIS nears completion
  • 10.10.2025 [16:16]

President Tokayev says concept of linking key transport arteries across CIS nears completion

Bulgarian State Intelligence Agency head will be elected by Parliament upon Council of Ministers' proposal
  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

Bulgarian State Intelligence Agency head will be elected by Parliament upon Council of Ministers' proposal

Baku hosts “Women in Cyber” international conference

  • [12:58]

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on awarding the “Sharaf” Order to S.H. Aliyeva

  • [12:50]

USCIRF Commissioner briefed about Azerbaijani diaspora activities in Ukraine

  • [12:08]

Winners of Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 competition announced

  • [11:16]

® AzInTelecom wins cybersecurity competition

  • [11:10]

Germany and France win, Belgium held and Swiss beat Sweden

  • [11:10]

Italian media: Vladimir Putin admits downing of Azerbaijani plane

  • [11:02]

N. Korea unveils new Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade

  • [10:28]

Arctic seals threatened by climate change, birds decline globally – IUCN Red List

  • [10:10]

Azerbaijani chess players beat Armenian rivals on Day 6 of European Championships

  • 10.10.2025 [21:22]

Vietnam calls for further international support following recent storms

  • 10.10.2025 [21:15]

Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court

  • 10.10.2025 [21:08]

Baku hosts official reception marking Turkmenistan’s National Day

  • 10.10.2025 [21:01]

Participants of international conference tour Shusha prison

  • 10.10.2025 [20:56]

Putin hopes bad page in relations with Azerbaijan has been turned

  • 10.10.2025 [20:28]

® First “Zeekr 001” handed over to winner in Bakcell’s lottery!

  • 10.10.2025 [20:25]

NHK: Putin admits Russia downed Azerbaijani plane last year

  • 10.10.2025 [20:24]

French media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

  • 10.10.2025 [20:01]

Allegri crowned September king in Serie A, Coach of the Month

  • 10.10.2025 [19:32]

Uzbek ambassador describes mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a symbol of brotherhood in Islamic World

  • 10.10.2025 [19:29]

Azerbaijani Para-powerlifter claims world bronze at Cairo 2025

  • 10.10.2025 [19:12]

CIDC-2025 Festival’s officials tour Cybersecurity Solutions Expo

  • 10.10.2025 [19:10]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

  • 10.10.2025 [18:56]

North Korea’s leader vows to turn country into ‘affluent paradise’

  • 10.10.2025 [18:45]

Eurasian leaders sign document on creating ‘CIS Plus’ format at Tajikistan summit

  • 10.10.2025 [18:00]

Austrian media: Russia takes responsibility for AZAL plane crash

  • 10.10.2025 [17:42]

China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships

  • 10.10.2025 [17:31]

Azerbaijan to host Days of Culture of Turkmenistan

  • 10.10.2025 [17:23]

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

  • 10.10.2025 [17:21]

Sunak takes advisory roles with Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic

  • 10.10.2025 [16:31]

President Tokayev says concept of linking key transport arteries across CIS nears completion

  • 10.10.2025 [16:16]

Vietnam to host second Asian Esports Games in 2026

  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

Bulgarian State Intelligence Agency head will be elected by Parliament upon Council of Ministers' proposal

  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

  • 10.10.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijani Para powerlifters settle in ahead of Para Powerlifting showdown in Cairo

  • 10.10.2025 [15:59]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • 10.10.2025 [15:51]
President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month for September

  • 10.10.2025 [15:34]

Peru’s Congress votes to remove President Boluarte as crime grips nation

  • 10.10.2025 [15:19]

Turkmenistan will take over CIS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, Rahmon says

  • 10.10.2025 [15:10]

Remains of more than 10 people discovered in Balligaya village

  • 10.10.2025 [14:56]

Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in the field of metrology

  • 10.10.2025 [14:40]

Innovations to be implemented on ASCO’s third Ro-Pax type ferry under construction

  • 10.10.2025 [14:32]

European Union organizes third European Culinary Festival in Baku

  • 10.10.2025 [14:19]

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise 8 percent in first nine months of 2025

  • 10.10.2025 [14:12]

The Red Sea that vanished and the catastrophic flood that brought it back

  • 10.10.2025 [14:07]
Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

DESFA to double Azerbaijani gas flow to Europe

  • 10.10.2025 [13:28]

Azerbaijan continues resettlement efforts in Khojaly district

  • 10.10.2025 [13:27]

Azerbaijan, EU explore prospects for Zangezur corridor

  • 10.10.2025 [13:12]

Etihad Airways launches new flights to Kabul

  • 10.10.2025 [13:07]

® CB Unibank Azerbaijan and BlueOrchard Finance Ltd. Sign Subordinated and Senior Facility Agreements for USD 23 Million

  • 10.10.2025 [13:01]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 10.10.2025 [12:47]

US, Finland agree to build 11 icebreakers in Arctic security push

  • 10.10.2025 [12:45]

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye hold trilateral meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [12:38]
President Ilham Aliyev addressed limited-format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev addressed limited-format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe VIDEO

Eleven Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025 in Mexico

  • 10.10.2025 [12:34]

Trump says he will head to the Middle East on Sunday after Israel-Hamas hostage deal

  • 10.10.2025 [12:24]

China flicks the switch on world-first thermal power station in Gobi Desert

  • 10.10.2025 [12:24]

Georgian media outlets highlight Azerbaijani President's meeting with Russian counterpart

  • 10.10.2025 [12:23]

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen cooperation in water management

  • 10.10.2025 [12:04]

President Ilham Aliyev: Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth

  • 10.10.2025 [12:01]

President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin’s development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [11:38]

Remains of 6-year-old girl missing since Japan’s 2011 tsunami identified

  • 10.10.2025 [11:37]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70

  • 10.10.2025 [11:36]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister attends CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [11:32]

Yaşar Güler: Cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia makes a significant contribution to regional peace and stability

  • 10.10.2025 [11:27]

President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

  • 10.10.2025 [11:22]

Delegation from the Supreme National Defense University of Iran visits Azerbaijan

  • 10.10.2025 [11:17]

President Tokayev: Central Asia-Russia rail freight transit up 50% in three years

  • 10.10.2025 [11:06]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe VIDEO

“AzInTelecom” participates in the “Digital Bridge 2025” forum in Astana

  • 10.10.2025 [10:47]
President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to participate in CIS Heads of State Council meeting VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to participate in CIS Heads of State Council meeting VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss opportunities for strategic cooperation

  • 09.10.2025 [21:00]
Documents on Armenia's recruitment of foreign mercenaries in military operations against Azerbaijan presented in court VIDEO

Documents on Armenia's recruitment of foreign mercenaries in military operations against Azerbaijan presented in court VIDEO

BSU, US Chartered Culture and Education Institute sign MoU

  • 09.10.2025 [20:41]

Azerbaijan Minister of Defense meets with Georgian counterpart

  • 09.10.2025 [20:18]

Expert: Romania is showing growing interest in using the Azerbaijan route – INTERVIEW

  • 09.10.2025 [20:02]

Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet

  • 09.10.2025 [20:00]

YAP Deputy Chairman meets ambassador of Venezuela

  • 09.10.2025 [19:55]

® Bakcell’s artificial intelligence has selected the first car winner!

  • 09.10.2025 [19:29]

Netflix’s first TV party games include Lego, Boggle, and Tetris

  • 09.10.2025 [19:23]

Young Azerbaijani boxer becomes two-time European champion

  • 09.10.2025 [19:09]

International conference opens as part of Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons

  • 09.10.2025 [19:06]

Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign MoU on determining fate of missing persons

  • 09.10.2025 [18:54]

Azerbaijan, Germany discuss prospects for cooperation in agricultural sector

  • 09.10.2025 [18:15]

® Azerconnect Group supports the region’s largest cybersecurity event

  • 09.10.2025 [18:09]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe VIDEO

Permanent representative to UN: Landmine contamination seriously hampers reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

  • 09.10.2025 [18:00]

Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss prospects for military-technical cooperation

  • 09.10.2025 [17:26]

Malaysian professor: Armenia must provide information on mass graves and prisoners

  • 09.10.2025 [17:17]

Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

  • 09.10.2025 [16:53]

Russian President highlights high-level humanitarian ties between Russia and Azerbaijan

  • 09.10.2025 [16:43]

Russian President on AZAL plane crash: Our duty is to provide an objective assessment

  • 09.10.2025 [16:42]

President Ilham Aliyev: There is positive momentum in development of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia

  • 09.10.2025 [16:36]

Russian President: The cause of the AZAL plane crash is linked to several factors

  • 09.10.2025 [16:34]

President Ilham Aliyev thanks Vladimir Putin for personally overseeing situation regarding AZAL plane crash

  • 09.10.2025 [16:30]

Azerbaijan joins international religion symposium in U.S.

  • 09.10.2025 [16:24]

UK signs $468 mln deal to supply India with missiles

  • 09.10.2025 [16:24]