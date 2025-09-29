New fashion collection by Azerbaijani designer showcased in Milan

Milan, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani designer Galib Gasimov presented his brand “Institution” on the international fashion stage in Milan, Italy.

Supported by the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Italy, the designer’s new line, titled “Collection 04 – Water,” draws inspiration from the spiritual and cultural symbolism of water. The word “Su” (water) originates from ancient Proto-Turkic and conveys the meaning of “water as a mirror of life and soul.” Reflecting this concept, the collection explores the connection between humans and nature, as well as the harmony between tradition and modernity expressed through fashion.

The collection features women’s vests inspired by the traditional Azerbaijani chepken garment, complemented by handwoven fabrics and innovative design solutions. Women’s communities from Azerbaijan’s Masalli and Lankaran regions actively contributed to the collection, reviving ancient weaving traditions using Typha Latifolia (cattail) plants.

Additionally, some handcrafted pieces were woven by Azerbaijani communities in Georgia. These works pay homage to the ancient Borchali carpet-making heritage while incorporating modern materials. For example, textiles created from cotton shoelaces highlight the brand’s unique design identity.

Galib Gasimov emphasized that the mission of “Institution” is to preserve cultural heritage, support women’s communities, and promote sustainable fashion.

Nihad Budagov

Special correspondent