New York marks Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 140th anniversary with concert program
Washington, October 7, AZERTAC
A concert program, “Firuza: Musical Mosaic”, commemorating the 140th anniversary of eminent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, was held in New York City, USA.
The event was organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was attended by heads of the permanent missions of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan to the UN, diplomats, and members of the Azerbaijani community.
Performances were given by renowned pianist and Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Nargiz Aliyarova, President of the National Music & Global Culture Society, and celebrated violinist Karen Bentley Pollick.
The concert aimed to unite different cultures through the universal language of music.
