Nigerian participant: I feel incredibly fortunate participating in COP29

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“The pavilions at COP29 are amazing, and the Azerbaijan pavilion is truly magnificent. I feel incredibly fortunate to participate in this significant event,” said Naphtali Akudung, a Nigerian participant, in an interview with AZERTAC.

“As a Nigerian, I help organizations and businesses develop Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. Africa contributes just 3% of global carbon emissions, yet we face disproportionate challenges, including energy crises and waste management. Our continent's low emissions enable us to pursue more sustainable practices, but we need global support and collaboration to address these pressing issues,” Akudung emphasized.