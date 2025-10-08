OIC expresses grave concern over worsening health situation in Gaza

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 8, AZERTAC

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed grave concern over the worsening health situation in Gaza, Palestine, citing the destruction of health infrastructure, acute shortages of medical supplies, and the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian access.

Assistant Secretary-General of the OIC for Science and Technology Aftab Khokher, addressing a meeting of senior officials of OIC member states in Amman, Jordan, called for unified action to deliver life-saving assistance and support the reconstruction of Gaza’s health system, reaffirming the OIC’s strong solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The meeting reviewed key draft reports, resolutions, and the Amman Declaration aimed at strengthening the health sector in the member states. These documents will be submitted to the ongoing Eighth Session of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, held under the theme “Health is Our Shared Responsibility.”

The meeting was opened by Chairman of the 7th Session of the ICHM Dr. Hussein Al Rand, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates, who handed over the chairmanship to Dr. Raed Al-Shabool, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.