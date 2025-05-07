Operation Sindoor: India attacked six cities in Pakistan

India attacked several cities of Pakistan with missiles, calling the attacks a part of Operation Sindoor. Pakistan has said that it will respond to Indian attacks on civilian localities in a befitting manner. Pakistan shot down three Indian fighter jets, claimed military sources. The Akhnoor and Bhtinda sectors of India are under attack. The Punjab government has announced indefinite vacations in all schools of Punjab. Pakistan Navy also entered the situation. India’s strikes against Pakistan are the deepest into Pakistan’s undisputed borders since the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

Pakistan has called the National Security Committee at 10 am today to deliberate over the Indian attack. Situation has been established at the Foreign Office of Pakistan, while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is in contact with global counterparts, briefing them about Indian aggression and attacking civilians, DND News Agency reports.

Meanwhile, Pakistani sources said five Indian jets were shot down. Pakistan attacked the Pir Kanti sector in Indian Occupied Kashmir and destroyed Indian check posts.

Six places and 24 spots were attacked inside Pakistan. Eight Pakistanis were martyred while 35 were injured, and all are civilians. Three mosques were attacked. Muridkay, Sialkot, Ahmedpur Sharkia, Kotli, and Muzafarabad were attacked in 24 strikes. In the Sialkot area, Kotli Loharan is a very densely populated town

“Eight people were martyred in the Indian attack, including women and children”, confirmed DG ISPR. President Asif Ali Zardari, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army, has ordered the forces to respond Indian attack with full force. Several Indian checkposts destroyed in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Important airports close down for air traffic for the time being in Pakistan.

Speaking to foreign channels, DG ISPR Chaudhry said: “India launched air strikes on the Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air. One child was martyred in Bahawalpur.